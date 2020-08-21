Provided by the Richland County Health Department, this table shows the number of local active cases and whether protective masks are required on the specified date.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Information provided by the Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Department of Health