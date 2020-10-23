Richland County is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 which brings the county’s total active cases to 71 as of Friday, Oct. 23.
Two of the new cases are hospitalized, both male, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s.
Richland County Health Department is monitoring more than 200 close contacts at this time, and has released three people from isolation.
Recoveries number 271 out of 347 total cases since the pandemic began.
There have been five deaths so far, and masks are required at this time any time that you cannot maintain at least 6 feet distance from others outside your home.
Statewide, Montana reported 863 new cases for Friday, Oct. 23, with 8,154 tests completed since the last report.
There are 9,610 active cases statewide and 351 active hospitalizations.
Deaths now number 282.
New Cases in Richland County reported as of Friday morning, Oct. 23:
Case 347: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 346: A male in his 50’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 345: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 344: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 343: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 342: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 341: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.