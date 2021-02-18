Like most rural areas of the state, Richland County has been providing the Moderna vaccine in its clinics. Early on, the Bullock administration had indicated in its answers to Sidney Herald questions that Richland County lacked ultra-cold storage for the Pfizer vaccine, which was available first.
It turns out, however, this is not actually the case.
Richland County does have an ultra-cold storage unit available that could have held Pfizer’s vaccine. It is located at the USDA-ARS Research Center.
"ARS informed the health center that we had two units available for their use," Public Affairs Specialist Maribel Alonso, M.S. told the Sidney Herald. "USDA is responding to the President’s call to action to contain the pandemic. In addition to more than 300 UDSA personnel deployed to assist with speeding vaccinations to Americans, USDA is offering its facilities, cold chain infrastructure, public health experts, disaster response specialists, and footprint in rural areas and Tribal communities across the country. This is a national emergency that requires all of us to do our part."
However, Sidney was not selected for the Pfizer vaccine despite having ultracold storage.
“Richland County Health Department and the state are aware of the cold storage unit available at the USDA site,” Richland County Health Department Administrator Brittney Peterson told the Sidney Herald. “However, storing a vaccine offsite adds several additional logistics to a process that is already complicated by multi-dose vials, time requirements, and a two-dose series. In addition to the cold storage required for Pfizer, 975 doses is the minimum number shipped at one time.”
For that reason, the Pfizer vaccine has been shipped only to much larger cities in the state, the nearest being Billings.
“The Moderna vaccine is shipped in 100 dose shipments, which is more manageable for smaller jurisdictions such as Richland County, and allows for redistribution to other providers in our county,” Peterson said.
As far as how many doses of vaccine the Health Department could handle, Peterson had this to say, “This situation is similar to our capacity to conduct tracing activities many months ago,” she said. “In the early stages of the pandemic, the Richland County Health Department set out to determine our capacity — what number of cases would overwhelm our capacity? What we found was that whenever we felt we had reached our capacity, we surpassed it.”
Peterson said Richland County has so far conducted one 100-dose and two 200-dose clinics working in conjunction with the Sidney Health Center, along with several other smaller clinics in the Health Department’s facility.
The Health Department will continue to plan larger clinics, as vaccine supply allows, Peterson added.
“We are limited by vaccine supply, availability of staff and volunteers, and the space to be able to social distance while monitoring,” she said.
Montana is tops when it comes to delivering shots
Statewide, Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the state remains in the top tier when it comes to its per capita vaccine shots, but it is continues to lag other states when it comes to how much vaccine its getting from the Biden administration. It ranks 45th in the nation per capita on amount of vaccine received.
Gianforte and Montana’s congressional delegation have all been pressing the Biden administration to send the state more vaccine.
“Montanans are doing a better job than so many other states,” Gianforte said. “We are not wasting vaccine or letting them sit on shelves. We have a Montana success story with vaccinations, but the federal government is failing to get us our fair share.”
One upside of these efforts, Gianforte said, is that Missoula County Health Center has been added to the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-19 vaccination program.
“It had been left out,” Gianforte said. “The program starts this week, but Montana wasn’t on the list.”
But, Gianforte added, Montana doesn't really need new paths for distribution of the vaccine, the paths it has are already working very well. The state just needs more doses period.
Montana has so far administered nearly 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 58,858 Montanans were listed as fully vaccinated as of Thursday afternoon.
In Richland County, 1,520 doses have been administered, and 382 are fully immunized.