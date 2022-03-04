The Centers for Disease Control has changed its methodology for recommending masks, and that has put about 70 percent of America in the CDC’s no-mask recommended territory.
While that mask-free territory now includes neighboring Williams and McKenzie County in North Dakota, it does not include Richland County, which still shows up as as high-risk on the CDC’s new map.
The new risk levels are based on three factors. The first is the level of COVID-19 transmission in a county.
Counties with fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 remain in the lowest risk or green category as long as the number of hospital admissions also stays below 10 per 100,000 and fewer than 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Green counties move into yellow or medium risk category, however, if their cases rise above 10 hospital admissions per 100,000 or more than 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied by someone with COVID-19. It moves to orange if there are more than 20 hospital admissions per 100,000 or more than 15 percent of beds are occupied by someone with COVID-19.
But funny things happen with the math when you look at small, rural areas of America that have far fewer than 100,000 people. For a town of say 6,000 people, for example, 200 cases per 100,000 extrapolates to just 12 cases.
If that small community has a hospital with let’s say 25 beds, it takes just three COVID-19 patients to exceed the 10 percent metric for hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.. The 15 percent metric is exceeded by four patients.
Right now, Richland County has just 24 new COVID-19 cases for the week. That does not sound like very many — but it does exceed the 200 per 100,000 metric. Just eight of those cases are active, according to Richland County Health Department, which told the Sidney Herald it is recommending Richland County residents use local statistics to determine what COVID-19 precautions they plan to take.
Counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000, such as Richland County, are automatically placed in either yellow or orange risk categories by the CDC. For those counties, if hospital admissions remain less than 10 and fewer than 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, the risk is considered medium or yellow. Once hospital admissions or percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients exceeds those figures, the county moves into orange or high-risk territory on the CDC map.
Orange counties like Richland County are now the only places where the CDC recommends that all members of the general public wear a mask in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. That recommendation includes schools and other indoor community settings.
At green levels, the CDC does not advise everyone to mask, but suggests everyone should stay up to date on vaccines and booster shots, keep indoor spaces well ventilated, and follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested, if exposed to or developing symptoms of COVID-19.
Richland County offers a COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. MT at the Richland County Health Department. They have Moderna, Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) and Pfizer vaccines available.
No appointment is required. Bring an insurance card if you have one.
It will take around 30 minutes or so, including a 15-minute monitoring period after the vaccination. For questions, call the health department at 406-433-2207.
At yellow levels, CDC adds the recommendation that those who are immunocompromised or have multiple risk factors for serious illness from exposure to COVID-19 consider wearing a mask or respirator to protect themselves if they need to go out in public or be inside an enclosed space with other people.
They should try to avoid non-essential activity in public or indoor spaces with other people, and have a plan for rapid testing. It’s also a good idea for them to talk to health care providers about whether they are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask in public regardless of their county’s risk level, according to the CDC’s recommendations.
In addition to the 24 new COVID-19 cases and eight active cases over the past week, Richland County also reported one person hospitalized this week, as well as one new COVID-19 death, a 60-year-old male who died as a result of complications from COVID-19.
That brings the county’s total death count to 31 since the pandemic began.
There have been 2,614 cases of COVID-19 in all since the pandemic began, and 2,575 recoveries.