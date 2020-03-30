The Richland County Board of Commissioners issued Resolution 2020-08 for hours and "physical operation" of county offices during the COVID-19 crisis. This policy sets the department closures and other operational changes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Information provided by the Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
