A Richland County man in his 70s has died after contracting coronavirus. He was one of 13 deaths Montana listed Tuesday, Nov. 3.
That brings the total number of deaths in Richland county attributed to COVID-19 to six. Statewide, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 399.
“We are saddened to learn of the sixth death due to COVID-19, a gentleman in his 70’s,” Richland County Health Administrator Brittney Petersen said. “Our thoughts are with his wife, children and grandchildren during this time.”
By the Numbers
5 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County as of Tuesday, Nov. 3
1 new hospitalization
5 individuals released from isolation
53 active cases, down from Monday
6 deaths
409 total cases since the pandemic began
350 recoveries
909 new cases statewide out of 3,593 tests as of Tuesday, Nov. 3
12,770 active cases
389 active hospitalizations
399 deaths
Richland County cases reported Tuesday, Nov. 3
Case 409: A male in his 90’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 408: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 407: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 406: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 405: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.