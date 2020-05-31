Richland County is among a handful of statewide areas designated as a “Destination Community.”
As part of the Phase 2 Reopening of Montana scheduled to begin on June 1, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that 20 counties — including Richland — would be eligible for additional financial assistance through two new initiatives to help protect workers.
The funding is based on analysis of typical visitor travel in Montana from June through September. The funding is available to Destination Communities and businesses to help educate travelers about COVID-19 and protect Montana residents against the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Bullock said.
“As we enter the next phase of Montana’s reopening, we are asking the same of our visitors as we do from Montanans — heed state and local guidelines, engage in public health precautions, and exercise patience as tourism communities gradually welcome visitors back,” Gov. Bullock stated in a press release. “We must all continue to work together to ensure that we can move forward together, while protecting our residents and businesses alike.”
Total funding for Destination Communities is $20 million, the governor’s office announced, with qualifying individual businesses eligible to receive up to $5,000 each for incurred “adaptation expenses.”
Costs deemed as “eligible” include communications tools, remote work equipment and expenses incurred to contain the coronavirus, such as cleaning supplies and travel/hotel costs related to quarantining workers.
Both funding initiatives are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which disburses funds to states. As part of the effort to assist counties like Richland, resources will be made available for the purchase of personal protective equipment.
The governor’s press release encouraged businesses to implement plans in highly trafficked areas to protect employees and customers.
In a press conference held last week to announce the additional funding for Destination Communities, Gov. Bullock encouraged people who are sick to stay home. He also asked Montanans to help their neighbors.
Mostly, he implored people to cooperate with local officials as they implement Phase 2 of the reopening.
“As we reopen Montana, I ask that you listen to businesses,” Gov. Bullock said. “Respect the decisions they make to protect customers.”
Addressing the list of 20 locales deemed Destination Communities — including Richland County — the governor asked visitors to be mindful of local initiatives to contain the coronavirus.
“If you’re going to come to our state, respect [our] restrictions,” he said. “We’re asking those businesses to take the necessary precautions to protect their employees.”
Suggestions for Destination Community leaders include:
• Implementing community snapshot testing for frontline workers at no cost, with need determined by local jurisdictions.
• Providing resources to local providers for community testing to develop an early warning system for identifying new cases.
• Assisting with contact tracing in the event of a positive test. (Montana National Guard members currently on Title 32 orders have been directed to take an online contact tracing course and obtain a certificate, adding an additional 150 contact tracers if needed.)
• Offering financial assistance for safety measures to small businesses to better protect their customers and workers.
• Providing public education outreach campaigns, including resources for communities, tourism promotion organizations, employers and employees.
“At the end of the day we know that this virus doesn’t know jurisdictions,” Gov. Bullock said during the press conference to announce the 20 Destination Communities. “It’s important to recognize that we’re not out of the woods.”
On a positive note, the governor — who was locked in a tight race to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines — reiterated Montana’s standing as one of the top states in the nation for reporting low per-capita COVID-19 positive cases.
“It’s no coincidence that Montana has the lowest rate of positive cases in the nation,” he said, adding that hiring in the state’s hospitality industry remains below 75%.
In fact, Montana has seen its unemployment rates climb in recent weeks. Although data shows Montana was recently among states to have unemployment rates below the national average of nearly 15%, Richland County has been hard hit by recent job losses.
Data for the month of April, provided by the governor’s office, ranks Richland County 43rd among 50 counties in Montana.
Richland County had an estimated unemployment rate of 11.3% in April, an 8.7% increase over the same period in 2019. Data shows Richland County lost 790 jobs in April 2020 compared to the same period a year ago.
Liberty County, which enjoys the state’s lowest unemployment rate, is ranked number 1 among Montana counties with an estimated unemployment rate of 2.8%.
For his part, Republican Sen. Daines has maintained a mostly positive campaign as Montana’s incumbent senatorial candidate.
Sen. Daines has refrained from publicly criticizing his Democratic opponent, choosing instead to emphasize his own efforts in procuring federal funding for Montanans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued a couple of days prior to Gov. Bullock’s announcement about Destination Communities to receive additional CARES funding, Sen. Daines touted his efforts in Washington D.C. on behalf of Montanans.
The Republican U.S. senator announced the Montana Department of Labor and Industry would be receiving $582,750 in Dislocated Worker Grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our economy begins to safely reopen it is important Montana workers have the resources needed to enhance their skills and get the training they need to find a job,” Daines said. “I’m glad to have secured these critical funds to support Montana workers through these tough times.”