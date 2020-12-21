Richland County Health Department has confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths in Richland County. That brings the total number of deaths to 11.
“We are sending our condolences to the families of a man in his 60’s, and a woman in her 70’s,” Richland County Health Department Administrator Brittney Petersen said.
BY THE NUMBERS
New COVID-19 cases
2 new Richland County COVID-19 case
14 released from isolation
2 new deaths
998 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began
947 recoveries
40 active cases
11 deaths
1478 new Montana COVID-19 cases out of 11,177 tests
77,324 Montana cases since pandemic began
68,440 recoveries
8,003 active cases
3,280 total hospitalizations
253 active hospitalizations
881 deaths
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 21
Case 998: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 19
Case 997: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
2 deaths confirmed