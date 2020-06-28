The Richland County Health Department is announcing two additional active cases of COVID-19 in Richland County residents. This brings the total case count to 12. Five of the total cases are recovered, and seven are active.
The recent cases are as follows:
Case 12: A male in his 30s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 11: A female in her 60s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was identified through contact tracing, and had been undergoing quarantine when symptoms developed.
Health Department staff have identified many close contacts of the active cases and continue to make contact tracing calls daily. Close contacts will be asked to be tested.
Contact Tracing Steps
Take the following steps to aid in the contact tracing process and protect yourself and your family:
• Please have your voicemail set up and cleared so that you can receive messages.
• Do not go in to get tested unless you hear from the Health Department or are asked to do so.
• Limit your contact with others. Avoid large group gatherings. Wear a mask when social distancing is difficult.
• Monitor yourself and family members for the development of COVID-19 symptoms, including a new/sudden dry cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, fatigue and a fever of 100.5 or greater. If you are experiencing these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.
Continue to practice COVID-19 precautions, including staying home when you are sick, monitoring for symptoms, washing your hands, and covering your mouth when you cough. Vulnerable populations, including those over 65 and those with compromised immune systems, should continue to shelter in place.
The COVID-19 Information Line remains open and staffed. Your questions can be answered by a knowledgeable public health staff member by calling 406-433-6947.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer