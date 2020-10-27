Richland County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 along with the release of 11 individuals from isolation, bring the active case count to 63 as of Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Two of the new cases required hospitalization.
Richland County has had 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and five deaths.
Masks continue to be required.
Statewide, Montana continued an upward trend, reporting 855 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, and 4,997 tests since its last report. There are now 10,060 active cases statewide, with 1,245 hospitalizations and 350 deaths.
In all, the state has conducted 481,322 COVID-19 tests and identified 29,346 cases since the pandemic began.
Case details as of Tuesday, Oct. 27:
Case 373: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 372: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 371: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 370: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 369: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 368: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 367: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 366: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized.