June 26, 2020 COVID-19 UPDATE:
The Richland County Health Department is announcing one additional active case of COVID-19 in Richland County residents, and two cases have recovered. This brings the total case count to 10.
Five of the total cases are recovered, and five remain active, with one hospitalized. The recent cases are as follows:
Case 10: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was identified through contact tracing.
Case 9: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun.
Case 8: A female in her 40s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing. Contact tracing has begun.
Case 7: A male in his 20s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing. Contact tracing has begun.
Case 6: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing. Contact tracing is ongoing.
In accordance with Federal law, the Department will not release any other identifying information about the case to protect the individual’s personal privacy.
The Richland County Health Department will be working with these individuals to identify close contacts. Close contacts will be asked to be tested. A close contact is anyone that spent 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of an individual who is positive for COVID-19. Anyone who is a close contact will receive a phone call from the Richland County Health Department with instruction on how to proceed.
The COVID-19 Information Line remains open and staffed. Your questions can be answered by a knowledgeable public health staff member by calling 406-433-6947.
Take the following steps to aid in the contact tracing process and protect yourself and your family:
• Please have your voicemail set up and cleared so that you can receive messages.
• Do not go in to get tested unless you hear from the Health Department or are told to do so.
• Limit your contact with others. Avoid large group gatherings. Wear a mask when social distancing is difficult.
• Monitor yourself and family members for the development of COVID-19 symptoms, including a new/sudden dry cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, fatigue and a fever of 100.5 or greater. If you are experiencing these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.
• Continue to practice COVID-19 precautions, including staying home when you are sick, monitoring for symptoms, washing your hands, and cover your cough. Vulnerable populations, including those over 65 and those with compromised immune systems, should continue to shelter in place.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.