Due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Richland County Sheriff’s Office is implementing “operational changes and restrictions” to ensure the health and well being of deputies, emergency telecommunicators, detention staff, civilian employees, inmates and members of the community.
Until further notice the following operational changes and restrictions will be in place:
• All visitation to inmates being held at the Richland County Detention Center is suspended. This will also include church services or clergy visiting inmates, members of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and in-person evaluations.
• Deputies and Sheriff's office employees are encouraged to practice social distancing and handle certain calls over the phone for services that don’t require an immediate or in-person response.
Please use 911 for emergency calls only and use 406-433-2919 for the Sheriff’s office; use 406-433-2210 (Sidney Police Department) for all other calls.
Emergency calls, crimes in progress, or incidents that require an immediate response will still be responded to and investigated by deputies in person.
During this time of uncertainty, Sheriff John Dynneson wants to assure the community that the Sheriff’s Office commitment to Protect and to Serve will not change. By taking additional precautionary measures, we ensure our employees are staying healthy so they can continue to serve the citizens of Richland County.