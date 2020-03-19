To the Members of Richland Federal Credit Union:
The current COVID-19 has caused many changes to our daily lives. Richland Federal Credit Union is committed to the health and safety of our employees, members and the residents of our area.
There is a lot of uncertainty in our local environment and the steps that need to be taken to assure the health of our membership. To do our part, we will be closing down the lobbies of our two branches, effective Monday, March 23, 2020 until further notice.
We have many options available to meet your banking needs:
1. Drive up at the Sidney branch
2. ATM at both branches
3. Night drops at both branches
4. Online and mobile banking
These options should help alleviate any stress that you may incur.
We will continue to update our response plan to this pandemic via Facebook and through our website. Staff will be available to answer your questions by calling the Sidney office at 406-482-2704 or Culbertson office at 406-787-5890.
Together we can all do our part to help mitigate this situation.
Sincerely,
Richland Federal Credit Union
Kevin L. Mayer Manager/CEO