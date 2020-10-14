In response to COVID-19, Great Northern Development Corporation has partnered with Headwaters RC&D, America's Small Business Development Center of Montana and Montana Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program to present the Rise & Restore Small Business Mini-Symposium.
This event will take place on Nov. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
This mini-symposium will feature an industry expert, Ben Winchester. He has been working both in and for small towns across the Midwest for over 25 years. He lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota with his wife and two children.
Winchester is trained as a Rural Sociologist and works as a Senior Research Fellow for the University of Minnesota Extension. His applied research on economic, social, and demographic topics surrounding the theme of “rewriting the rural narrative” is a new way of looking at rural America. Winchester received his B.A. in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Minnesota, Morris (1995), and M.S. in Rural Sociology from the University of Missouri, Columbia (2001).
Winchester was a founding employee at the Center for Small Towns, an outreach and engagement program at the University of Minnesota, Morris and specializes in community development, demographic analysis, data visualization, and moving communities away from anecdata.
This live event will be focused on Resident Recruitment in Rural America. Please use the following link to register: https://mtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/4739
We remain excited to host you in Sidney and Butte Spring of 2021 for the Rise and Restore Small Business Summit. More information on specific dates will be announced in the coming weeks. The latest information will always be available at www.gndc.org.
*Advanced registration is required! If you have any questions, please reach out to Liara Braaten at 406-942-2461 or info@gndc.org