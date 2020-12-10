One of the things that Montana’s new Small Business Administration Director Brent Donnelly did right after the Paycheck Protection Program for the pandemic began, was start talking to businesses who received the assistance about what they’re doing to get through the pandemic.
“It’s been tough for a lot of businesses for sure,” Donnelly told the Sidney Herald. “But I’ve also watched this intense grit and resolve from a lot of our entrepreneurs and businesses in Montana. So many of them have done different things in their businesses to respond to COVID, whether that’s making physical modifications to their businesses, or creating various online or takeout or delivery systems or subscription systems to change the way they do business for them to serve their customers.”
That responsiveness struck a chord with Donnelly, and is something more people throughout Montana need to be aware of, especially now as the holiday seasons approach.
“Montanans can make a significant impact to their local community, rounding out their local holiday season, by eating and shopping in their hometown this year,” he said. “So that is the whole thing to highlight and advocate for these small businesses as they are still pressing through COVID.”
This has prompted Donnelly to formalize his efforts to reach out to businesses across Montana, by setting up a seven-day tour in all 56 counties in Montana to highlight one business and how it has been persevering through the pandemic in 2020.
In Richland County, that business will be the Meadowlark, and Donnelly’s stop will be before 9 a.m. Dec. 16.
While ordinarily, the public would be welcome to join him, with the pandemic, it’s also important not to gather in large crowds. He has invited members of the press, and is asking that any gatherings remain small so that social distance can be maintained.
Donnelly said he chose the Meadowlark based on the recommendation of the Small Business Development Center’s regional office in Wolf Point.
“In our SBDC network, there are 10 centers across the state and they have worked directly with a lot of the Montana businesses on planning and strategies as well as helping them with EIDL and PPP and those things,” Donnelly said. “They are the on-the-ground kind of group there that does so much with those businesses. So we really trust their recommendations, and we look forward to learning more about the Meadowlark and what they have been doing when we get there.”
Small business are 99 percent of the business in Montana, and 60 percent of the workforce, Donnelly said.
“Businesses need to make sales to generate revenue,” Donnelly said. “That is how they stay in business and remain viable in the community. It’s how they are able to provide goods and services to the local community."
But they do so much more than that, Donnelly added.
"Business owners are on school boards and they support local organizations," he said. "When local small businesses succeed, they create jobs for families, infuse new revenues into hometown economies, and preserve the unique identities of our communities."
It's tremendously important for Montanans to understand that.
"The SBA has played a pivotal role in supporting small businesses this year amidst the pandemic, but no amount of aid compares to customers in stores or families in restaurants," Donnelly said. "By visiting businesses in each of Montana's 56 counties this week, my goal is to highlight and encourage small business owners while also challenging Montanans to make a point of shopping small and supporting local this holiday season."
Donnelly said his tour will also serve as a springboard into 2021 efforts he and SBA as a whole will be making in Montana.
“We are going to start a process where we’re going to do a deeper dive for outreach county by county,” he said. “We want to spend more time at the county level, so this is a precursor to doing some of that work. Ultimately, I want everyone to know who the SBA is and what kind of services we offer, and how entrepreneurs and business owners can apply for those services if they want to.”