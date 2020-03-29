On the heels of issuing an executive directive to close all "non-essential businesses," Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Sunday announced the second death in the state due to COVID-19.
“I’m saddened to hear that a second Montanan has died from COVID-19," Gov. Bullock stated. "No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is."
Notification of the death was provided by the Madison County Public Health Department and confirmed by the governor’s Coronavirus Task Force, the governor's office disclosed in a press release on March 29, 2020.
"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community of this Montanan,” Gov. Bullock stated.