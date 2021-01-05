Job Service Sidney in collaboration with Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City and Wolf Point, have put together a series of educational ZOOM sessions for employers. These will take place via ZOOM the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The first session at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 will be the Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) Program presented by Michelle Robinson, IWT Program Manager. The Incumbent Worker Training program helps meet training needs of incumbent workers in Montana’s small businesses.
This program can off-set a portion of the training costs for businesses in their efforts to retain workers and improve their workers skills and wages. You may click on this link http://wsd.dli.mt.gov/employers/incumbent-worker-training-program for more information about this program from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
If you have any questions about the upcoming webinars, please call Job Service Sidney at 433-1204.
To register in advance for the Jan. 13 webinar
Or an H.323/SIP room system:
H.323: 162.255.37.11 (US West) or 162.255.36.11 (US East)
Meeting ID: 988 5839 5412
Passcode: 012823
Passcode: 012823
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.