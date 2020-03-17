Sidney-based Foundation for Community Care COVID-19 statement Mar 17, 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Buy Now Contact Foundation for Community Care: 221 2nd St. NW, Sidney, MT 59270; 406-488-2273 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Foundation for Community Care:221 2nd St. NW, Sidney, MT 59270Phone: 406-488-2273 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments Symptoms Information provided by the Department of Health Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell Preventative Measures Information provided by the Department of Health The best ways to prevent many illnesses that spread from person-to-person, including coronaviruses, are to:• Wash your hands often with soap and water. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.• Stay home when you are sick.• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Your Social Connection