Sidney Health Center fully supports the use of the new COVID-19 vaccine and its role in protecting everyone from illness and helping to end the ongoing pandemic that has hit our community. As healthcare workers, we play an essential role in fighting this pandemic. The decision to get vaccinated helps protect our workforce, patients, residents, families and the community. Our hope is that more individuals will decide to get vaccinated as it becomes available.
Q: How many vaccines did Sidney Health Center receive?
A: Sidney Health Center pharmacy received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on December 22, 2020. Another allotment of 200 doses for the nursing home was received on December 29 from the state.
Q: Who gets the vaccine and what is the distribution plan?
A: The vaccine is offered to all employees regardless of whether they work in a clinical or non-clinical setting. Vaccinations are done on a block-schedule basis, as one vial of vaccine contains 10 doses that needs to be administered within 6 hours of opening. Those receiving the vaccine are required to stay for 15-20 minutes after the shot is given to make sure there is no allergic reaction. This is a precaution for most injections at the time of administration.
To date, 280 employees have been vaccinated and 85.7% of our long-term care residents including Extended Care and The Lodge. – updated January 8, 2021
Q: Is vaccination mandatory at Sidney Health Center?
A: Although the vaccination of COVID-19 is not mandatory, Sidney Health Center strongly supports the use of the vaccine and encourages people to receive it when it is available to them. Many factors influence vaccine decision-making and individuals are encouraged to educate themselves regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccination from reputable science-based sources. More people getting vaccinated will lead to fewer people getting COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Q: How does the vaccine work?
A: The vaccine initiates an immune system response to begin building antibodies. It is a new form of vaccine called mRNA vaccine, which teaches our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses via injection, administered 28 days apart. You can learn more about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC online at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/mrna-vaccine-basics.html and at
Q: Is the vaccine safe?
A: Yes. The only COVID-19 vaccines the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make available for use in the United States (by approval or EUA) are those that meet rigorous standards. You can learn more about those standards on the CDC’s website. Studies and testing of the vaccines will continue beyond FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Q: Can you get COVID-19 from the vaccine?
A: No. None of the COVID-19 vaccines in development in the U.S. use live virus and there is no risk of them causing COVID-19. The goal of the vaccine is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
Q: Are there side effects to the vaccine?
A: Sometimes this process can cause side effects or symptoms after vaccination. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity.
Side effects that have been reported with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine include: Injection site reactions such as pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness), and redness.
General side effects include fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and fever.