The Sidney Herald is one of 400 news outlets to receive a $5,000 grant from the Facebook Journalism Project in support of its coronavirus coverage.
The Facebook Journalism Project announced the FJP Community Network grants Tuesday, April 7. The grants are going to 400 newsrooms located in 48 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and several provinces and territories in Canada.
The grants are to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the crisis in their communities. The program is run in partnership with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Local Media Association in the United States and News Media Canada and The Independent News Challenge in Canada.
"The Facebook Journalism Project doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application launched," an announcement on the site read. "The expansion made it possible to help an even greater number of newsrooms navigate the economic impact of the outbreak. The grants will help fulfill needs such as remote work, increasing frequency of publishing, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups."
The Sidney Herald is one of only three newspapers in Montana to receive a Facebook grant during the first round of funding. The Williston Herald, its sister newspaper based in Williston, N.D., also received a grant.
"We're very grateful for the support," Sidney Herald Publisher Kelly Miller said. "The coronavirus pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime crisis and serious, in-depth reporting is necessary to keep the public safe and informed."