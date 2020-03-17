COVID-19 is a serious infection that all are taking seriously. Governor Bullock, Richland County Health Department, the Federal Government, World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have provided guidelines, issued mandates such as the closing of schools and nursing homes, and have been providing updates.
The City of Sidney is following these directives and asks that our community does the same. At this time, City Hall will remain open to the public, but we are evaluating the possibility of closing it to walk-in traffic. Should this happen, you will still be able to call City Hall with questions and phone payments, and you can still utilize the drop box for payments.
At this time, I am mandating that no shut-offs of water and sewer happen for non-payment until May 1, 2020, and all late fees will be suspended until that time also. We will reevaluate the situation at that time.
All other City Services, including the hauling of garbage, will continue as usual. If anything changes by either mandates from the state or federal government or due to staffing issues, we will inform the public of our plan at that time.
The next regularly scheduled Sidney City Council meeting is April 6, 2020, and will continue as usual at this point.
We are asking that everyone stay calm, stay sanitary by washing hands regularly, stay home if sick, and follow the social distancing recommendations provided by the above-named groups.
If you have any questions or concerns about COVID-19 we ask you to contact the Richland County Health Department or your primary health care provider.