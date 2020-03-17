March 17, 2020
To: Sidney Residents and others who may be affected,
The City of Sidney has decided to move forward with closing our office to the public until further notice. This will commence Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 8 a.m. This is due to the coronavirus and the purpose is to protect our staff and the public.
We will still be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phone calls and take phone payments.
You can also utilize the City of Sidney drop-box for payments. If you are paying by cash, please place it in a sealed envelope labeled with the name and address the payment is for and include a contact phone number, should there be any questions. If you would like a receipt for a drop-box payment, please designate this on the payment and one will be mailed to the address on file for the account.
All other City Services will continue as usual at this point.
Thank you,
Rick Norby
Mayor