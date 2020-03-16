In the interests of public health and to comply with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, the city of Sidney and the Sidney Police Department have regrettably and indefinitely postponed Chief Frank DiFonzo’s retirement banquet that was scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Sidney Country Club.
Sidney Police Chief DiFonzo retirement banquet postponed
Information provided by the Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
