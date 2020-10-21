Like many law enforcement agencies across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted operational changes at the Sidney Police Department to slow the spread, including more remote work whenever possible.
Remote work changes, however, come with no little expense for appropriately secure technology — but the police department is getting a little help with that.
Police Chief Mark Kraft said the police department has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Montana Board of Crime Control to purchase equipment that will expand bot its capabilities and its remote work capacity to investigation and command staff.
“If for some reason, maybe they are under quarantine or away traveling, they will have the hardware to where they can connect remotely to our system. Then they can conduct the work they need to do in the system without coming to the office,” Kraft explained.
Having fewer people in the office at any one time can help lower the risk of spreading coronavirus, Kraft said, and it is one of the steps Sidney Police Department has implemented in response to the pandemic, while still providing essential community services.
“We still have to patrol and respond to calls,” Kraft said. “But we also have to try to mitigate risks (from COVID-19) as much as we can.”
Kraft said there were occasions over the past several months where one or more officers were under quarantine orders so they could not come into the building. But they still needed to complete a report related to an arrest or some other paperwork in a timely fashion.
“We were kind of scrambling to figure out how to get them the equipment so they could access the system to finish that work while still in quarantine,” Kraft said.
Kraft hopes to have all the new equipment in hand and installed by around January. The grant Sidney Police Department received did not require a match. There will be some changes to docking stations and the like, however, which will cost the department about $5,000.
Aside from the pandemic, the grant did come at a particularly opportune time, Kraft said.
“With our current computers just reaching kind of the age where they start getting a little glitchy, this will certainly help in that area as well,” Kraft said. “We currently have mobile computers in the patrol cars, but they are reaching the end of their operational life.”
The grant will help replace those with updated models, as well as extending remote working capabilities to everyone who needs it.