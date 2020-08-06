Sidney Schools will start the 2020 school year on August 19 with full staff and full student body. The school system will follow the district calendar established earlier this year with the 4-day school week.
The current plans were announced during a Facebook Live session this week, open to all participants with access.
Superintendent Brent Sukut announced a four-phase plan to guide the district if an uptick in the coronavirus pandemic occurs. The Sidney Public Schools board has given the administration authority to move between phases as they deem appropriate.
Phases Explained
Phase 1 of the plan will be put in place if there is a large uptick or communal spread of COVID-19. Phase 1 will also be implemented if Gov. Steve Bullock issues a stay-at-home order. Precautions of Phase 1 include off-site learning for all students and restricted access to school property. The school is prepared to issue all students a Google Chromebook, compatible with the teaching platform utilized for distance learning (see "Sidney School Board agrees to purchase Chromebooks" article online at www.sidneyherald.com/).
Phases 2 or 3 will be implemented in the event of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases within the school or community. Phase 2 calls for in-person instruction focused on students identified as struggling with coursework or falling behind in proficiency. Other students could be provided off-site learning through a web-based platform if necessary.
Phase 3 limits the number of students receiving in-person instruction at one time, reducing by 50% the number of students within a school building at any given time.
Phase 4 — the phase Sidney Schools currently is in — provides on-site instruction for all students.
Limited Exposure
Students will navigate their school days in cohorts (groups of students that consistently start and end school together). This will limit exposure of any COVID-19 cases. It also aids with any contact tracing for which the Richland County Health Department is responsible.
To enable social distancing, alternative bell schedules will be implemented at Sidney Middle School and Sidney High School.
Masks will be required in situations where social distancing is not possible. Teachers are ultimately responsible for deciding whether masks are required in each situation.
Up to 23 students can utilize a classroom and still safely social distance, thereby eliminating the mask requirement in some cases, Sukut explained. The number is based on estimated square footage of an average classroom.
An option is available for some students to opt out of returning to in-person instruction. Those students who choose to opt out will be provided a computer for off-site learning. However, if a student chooses to opt out of in-person instruction, they will not be permitted to return to in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester. Students who opt out of in-person instruction will not be permitted to participate in extracurricular activities.
Mask Coverage
Each student will receive two reusable masks. Students and parents are responsible for cleaning the masks. Students will also be allowed to wear their own appropriate masks. Medical conditions preventing the use of masks will be accommodated.
Students and staff are asked to bring a note from their medical provider if they have a medical condition preventing the use of a mask. Sukut stated the district is providing clear masks and is looking into face shields to accommodate hearing-impaired students and staff that depend on lip reading.
Students riding buses will be required to wear a mask. There may be additional buses utilized for routes to allow for social distancing; however, buses are expected to operate as usual at this time.
Temperatures
Daily temperature checks will be implemented for all students and staff. Anyone with a temperature exceeding 100.4 will be sent home. There will be a designated waiting area for students awaiting the arrival of parents or guardians in this situation. The school will advise the symptomatic person to see a medical provider or visit a walk-in clinic.
The student must provide a medical note to return to school or they will be required to stay home for 72 hours. If a student or staff member refuses a COVID-19 test requested by the health department, that individual will not be allowed on school property until 14 days after they are symptom free. Currently, no asymptomatic testing is being implemented.
Sukut explained that all details of the COVID-19 precautions will be finalized and published on the Sidney Schools website.
The superintendent pointed out information is ever changing (also referred to as "fluid"). School administrators are working diligently with public health, local and state healthcare officials to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff.