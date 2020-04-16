The Sidney-Richland County Library continues to serve the community with a number of services while remaining closed in accordance with both the governor’s Declaration and a resolution passed by the Richland County Commissioners.
Despite the difficulties presented by COVID-19, Library Director Kelly Reisig said the Sidney-Richland County Library will not shrink from its mission.
“Our library is a committed partner in the community and we will continue to find new ways to help our fellow community members. It was difficult to have to close but it is in the best interests of staff and patrons. We look forward to the day we see everyone healthy and safe in the library,” Reisig said.
“All library items have been renewed until April 27. This does not, however, apply to any items that are considered “lost” in the system because of an excessive amount of time not returned. The book drop is still available to return library items.”
Programs and services available to the public include:
Montana Library2Go: Download either the OverDrive or Libby app on computer or device to access ebooks or aduiobooks.
Digital Library Card: Sign up quickly and conveniently for a digital card. Start the process by texting two pictures, a photo ID and a piece of mail, to 478-3668.
Website: The library’s website has a wealth of opportunities listed for visitors.
COVID-19 Information You Can Trust: Go to www.richland.org/spl to research information about COVID-19.
Research You Can Use: Learn and research numerous topics by clicking “Online Research Data & Tools” along the left-hand column.
Free Classes with Universal Class: Use your library card to sign up for FREE online classes on hundreds of topic — from a new hobby to a new skill for work. Some classes offer certificates or continuing education credits. Click “Online Classes” along the left-hand column.
Free Wi-fi: Park near the library to access its FREE Wi-Fi hotspot. Send a message to obtain the Wi-Fi password.
Virtual Programming on Facebook (www.facebook.com/spl) includes:
Virtual Story Time with Kirpa every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Trivia with Kathryn Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Each trivia time has a $20 Chamber Bucks winner. Also, Krafts and Science with Kirpa every week.
The library is rolling out new programs, including:
Facebook Virtual Bingo: Watch for more details.
Outreach Program to Isolated Older Adults: The library will be using Facebook to share information on how residents can sends cards or notes of encouragement to isolated older adults in the county. Details will be on both the library’s website and Facebook page.
Community members can submit questions in a number of ways:
Facebook Message
Email sidneypublib@richland.org
Text (Area Code) 478-3686