The health and welfare of patrons and staff of the Sidney-Richland County Library is our top priority. In order to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, the Sidney-Richland County Library is taking the following precautionary safety measures.
• Effective immediately all outreach services to senior centers and daycares are suspended.
• Effective immediately all public programs are suspended.
• All public service desks and self-checks will continue to be cleaned multiple times a day. The implementation of social distancing will continue in the computer commons, Children’s, teen, and sitting areas. Common use items such as LEGOs, blocks, train toys and sensory bin equipment have been removed from usage.
• Food or drink in the library common areas has been suspended.
In this time of uncertainty we all need to support each other. To this end, we are starting two new library programs.
We will be delivering online content such as story time and trivia hour. Some of these programs will have prizes in the form of chamber bucks. Remember our local small businesses still need our patronage.
We will be offering curbside pickup of library items. We would be happy to help you select some items for those two weeks at home. Just call the library to arrange. You will need a library card in good standing. We will work with you to do the rest.
Don’t forget that our library has a wealth of resources to help you during this difficult time. We have books about dealing with stress, or maybe you need some new recipe ideas…we have tons of cookbooks. Maybe you’ll decide to take on a DIY project or a new hobby or craft. We can help you there too.
Please note that the Library is unable to comprehensively sanitize every single item in the collection, and, as such, patrons are advised to wash their hands after handling materials and avoid touching their faces.
We would like to remind visitors that libraries are shared public spaces. For the health and safety of others, please be thoughtful about coming to the library if you are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. Please do your part to stop the spread of germs and disease.
It is the Sidney-Richland County Library’s honor and privilege to serve our Richland County communities.
For additional information, please check our social media pages or visit our website at www.richland.org/spl