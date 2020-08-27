Progress is always a good thing when it comes to the start of a new school year.
Sidney Public Schools Superintendent Brent Sukut is pleased with the progress of his district after the first week back to school for fall 2020.
With all the confusion surrounding COVID-19, including directives issued from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office, Sukut said the first week began better than expected.
It’s not that Sukut was necessarily anticipating difficulties. However, there were a lot of transitions this year. In addition to state directives surrounding COVID-19 — including mandatory face coverings for students and staff throughout most of the school day — fall 2020 marks the beginning of a new four-day school week throughout the district in Sidney.
Sukut, previously principal of Sidney High School, succeeded Monte Silk as superintendent. Silk retired a few months ago.
“I’m extremely happy with how it started,” Sukut said, noting it’s always difficult starting a new school year, much less one in a state of flux.
“We haven’t had hardly any kids that have had to be taken out right now,” he said on August 26, qualifying that no students were removed from school during the first week because of coronavirus symptoms.
“It’s better than anticipated,” he said. “We haven’t had to deal with anything Covid related.”
Sukut credit Sidney School teachers with preparing their classrooms and following COVID-19 guidelines set by the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI), as well as Gov. Bullock.
“They’ve done just a phenomenal job,” the superintendent said of the teachers. “It was a lot to take in, in just a short amount of time. The staff has reacted extremely well — given the stress.”
As for parents, Sukut said he was not aware of complaints.
“I haven’t heard anything,” he said.
Sukut noted that although most parents “in our area” do not want their kids to be required to wear masks at school, they have complied because it is mandated by the state.
“All the kids are wearing masks,” Sukut said. “When they are unable to socially distance, they are directed to wear masks.”
Schools in Sidney comply with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the superintendent explained. If there are any questions, or there is a need for detailed information, he said district officials turn to the Richland County Health Department for advice.
Sports Story
Regarding sporting events — ranging from outdoor football games to indoor volleyball matches — Sukut said the primary difference is crowd size.
Student athletes are given four tickets each to hand out to their family to attend games. This is done to limit the crowd size and to reduce the number of spectators from outside the area. Primarily, it enables school officials and district leaders to anticipate how many people will be attending a given sporting event.
“The only thing that’s really going to be different, as far as our spectators...we’re not going to allow out-of-town guests,” Sukut said, adding that families will also be restricted from traveling to away games and matches.
Sukut prefaced — “hypothetically” — if any Sidney teams qualify for playoffs or championships he hopes to be able to accommodate the families of student athletes who want to travel to their games or matches.
In addition to families and players, students are allowed to attend games if they have a ticket. All students will be given the opportunity to obtain a ticket, but they have to do so prior to an athletic event. If a student who is not an athlete shows up for a game or match without a ticket, they will not be admitted, he said.
“Part of this is to keep the attendance down a bit,” Sukut said, referring to groups of people within the stands as “pods.”
He was careful not to sound too clinical, however; the objective of limiting areas within the grandstands to 50 or fewer spectators is adhering to state and local recommendations.
“Indoors, you have to have a mask on,” Sukut said, describing volleyball matches and — presumably — basketball games if restrictions are still in place when the season starts.
He estimated approximately 300 people are expected to attend outdoor home football games and indoor volleyball matches.
Good Year, So Far
Describing his first year as superintendent, the former high school principal said, “It’s been good.”
“It certainly is different, as far as the role of being a principal,” Sukut said. “I do miss being around the kids. Having the administrative stuff.... All the principals, they are amazing, so they’ve made my life a lot easier.”
Acknowledging he speaks with his predecessor occasionally, Sukut said he enjoys talking with Silk primarily about retirement activities.
“I’ve had to call [Monte] a few times,” he said. “I talk to him about random information for projects that we have.”
The primary difference between being a high school principal and being the superintendent of K–12 schools is being tied to a desk, so to speak. Sukut does not have the opportunity to simply walk around campus and meet with teachers and students, he said; and there are more administrative responsibilities.
“There’s a lot more paperwork,” Sukut said, glancing around the space where Sidney Schools administrative offices are located. “Here, it’s like you get stuff done, and then you move onto the next project.
“You put out more fires at school,” he added, speaking figuratively, “but the fires you put out here are bigger — they have a bigger impact on the whole district than, say, just one student.”
Bus Anxiety
One subject Sukut addressed is transportation; specifically, school buses. Crediting Martin Morales, Fleet manager and Transportation director for the Sidney Schools district, Sukut said all the buses ran smoothly during the first week.
“That was another one — the buses — I was pretty stressed about,” he said, alluding to COVID-19 restrictions, health and safety recommendations from the county health department and OPI for students who ride on buses.
“Martin Morales has it all figured out,” he said, noting COVID-19 directives necessitate an additional daily bus run because of the limited number of students allowed on a single vehicle.”
Overall, Sukut said the first week back to school in Sidney was a major win.
“I’ve been in every building at least twice, some three times, and the students seem to be transitioning really well,” the superintendent said, accepting the COVID-19 directives in stride.
“If this is what it takes to stay open and full, that’s what we’ve got to do,” he continued. “I think they [students] are responding really well.”
Asked if he had anything else to add after the first week of a new school year — with COVID-19 restrictions in place, limited sporting-event capacities, mandatory face masks and inaugurating a four-day school week — Sukut appeared surprisingly relaxed.
“I would just like to thank the community,” he stated. “I know this has been challenging, and everyone is really stressed. But their support means a lot to us as a school district.
“I will say, too, the school board has been great,” Sukut added, citing the need for teachers to wear clear face shields, as opposed to more restrictive masks, as one consideration for the board.
“They’ve been really flexible,” he said. “They understand this whole thing is evolving on a daily basis. I just really appreciate it.”
No news is usually good news when it comes to information from the state, the superintendent said. But he promised to keep the community well-informed of any changes.
“We’re trying to communicate as best we can with the community and our parents within the district,” Sukut said. “When we get information they need to know — and have to know — we will get that information out to them.”