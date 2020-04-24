While other Montana-based proprietors griped about mandated business closures, some enterprising folks in Sidney found a way to help out and keep busy during the COVID-19 crisis.
Beer jokes aside, Meadowlark Brewing of Sidney responded early to the coronavirus pandemic with a positively clean idea. After the state's governor issued a Directive to close restaurants, bars, pubs and other establishments deemed "nonessential" in Montana, the micro-brewery decided to produce hand-sanitizer bottles for early responders and health-care workers.
As the local supply of hand-sanitizer products began disappearing from store shelves because of the coronavirus outbreak, the downtown Sidney brewing company temporarily converted its operations to fill the need for hand-sanitizing liquid.
With support from the MonDak energy industry, the family-run craft brewery recognized a need and addressed it. To help offset costs associated with converting its production, a group of companies contributed financially to the effort — including Enerplus, EOG Resources, Oneok and RimRock.
The goal was twofold: Help overcome the shortage of hand-sanitizer products; and help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
“We feel fortunate to have been involved with this community outreach,” said Travis Peterson, founder of Meadowlark Brewing. “It showed great foresight by the folks in the energy sector to see the growing need for hand sanitizer in our communities. Meadowlark Brewing was delighted to pitch in and contribute to the effort.”
The effort reportedly produced 2,800 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. The bottles were delivered to numerous health-care and first-responder groups serving the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and nearby communities, such as Killdeer and Watford City in North Dakota.
In addition to those areas, hand sanitizer was provided to health-care workers and emergency responders in White Shield, Parshall, New Town, Four Bears, Mandaree and Twin Buttes in North Dakota.
With iconic beer names like Mob Barley, Squashtoberfest and Black Steers Tookus, there is obviously no shortage of creative thinking at Meadowlark Brewing. One might say they think outside the tap.
Gov. Steve Bullock recently announced that establishments like Meadowlark Brewing can reopen their doors to customers on May 4 — under certain guidelines that include following specific sanitization rules.
It appears this is one Sidney business that's got its hands clean already.
Visit Meadowlark Brewing online at: https://meadowlarkbrewing.com/