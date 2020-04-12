Following the extension of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive that out-of-state travelers must quarantine for 14 days, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) Director Martha Williams has suspended nonresident hunting seasons for spring turkey and black bear until at least April 24.
The quarantine directive for out-of-state travelers applies to public outdoor recreation, grocery shopping and other activities. Those entering Montana from other states carry the risk of spreading COVID-19 to Montana residents.
Surrounding states are taking similar measures to protect their own citizens and limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We place a high value on the ability to get outside and hunt, both for our residents and visitors,” FWP Director Williams said. “However, suspending the nonresident turkey and black bear seasons for now will keep everyone safer and help all of us remain consistent with Gov. Bullock’s directives.”
Spring turkey season, which began April 11, and spring black bear season, which begins April 15, will still be open to resident hunters; however, travel and social distancing directives need to be followed as hunters make their plans and head into the field.
Nonresidents who wish to return their licenses will be issued a refund.
For more information related to FWP’s response to COVID-19, look online at fwp.mt.gov.