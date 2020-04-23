The Sidney based president of Stockman Bank joined the Sidney Herald for an exclusive Facebook chat on Thursday, April 23 to discuss the local bank's federally backed Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Garth Kallevig was joined by Assistant Vice President Chad Molden, a commercial loan officer with Stockman Bank in Sidney. The live Facebook discussion was moderated by Jessica Kierstead of the Sidney Herald.
Link to Stockman Bank Facebook discussion with the Sidney Herald: https://www.facebook.com/sidney.herald/
Kallevig prefaced at the start of the discussion that although the loans are available through the bank with support from the Small Business Administration, they are part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
"The purpose of that program was to help businesses with the shutdowns" because of COVID-19, said Kallevig, who has worked at Stockman Bank for more than four decades.
He emphasized U.S. Congress approved the PPP loans to keep businesses from laying people off during the coronavirus crisis. Noting that Congress initially allocated $348 billion to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Kallevig referred to it as a "stimulus program."
"That money was gone after two weeks," he said, noting the bank was eagerly awaiting news about whether Congress would approve a second-round of SBA-supported PPP loans.
"We are very hopeful, based on what we hear on the news, that the program will continue," Kallevig said, noting the banking industry anticipates an additional $250 billion in PPP funding.
Kallevig reported Stockman Bank has already approved 146 loans totalling $18.2 million.
"We have closed all but three loans," he said of the original round of federally backed PPP loans. "They've all been funded and that money has been deposited into business accounts."
Molden explained the SBA loans are limited to businesses with 500 or fewer employees and cannot exceed $10 million apiece. However, Stockman Bank has approved loans to local businesses for considerably less.
"The smallest loan we have is $600," said Kallevig. "We haven't turned anybody down. If they apply and they qualify, this program is for everybody...which is awesome."
Acknowledging that farmers and ranchers throughout Richland County comprise a significant portion of Stockman Bank's customers, the Sidney-based bank president encouraged agriculture-related business owners to apply for PPP loans.
"They didn't make it very complicated," Kallevig said, explaining the loan-application process can be done electronically in less than 15 minutes. "We can figure out very quickly if you qualify."
Molden said business owners should anticipate a second-round of funding from Congress; he encouraged them to get the ball rolling now.
"If you get the application to us we will process it in advance," Molden said. "We expect this program will go faster than the first one."
Kallevig concurred. Stockman Bank loan officers are ready to work with local business owners as soon as Congress approves the anticipated quarter-trillion in SBA-backed PPP loans, he said.
"If they open this up at 12:01 Eastern time tonight," Kallevig said, "we'll be down at the bank at 10:01 Mountain time [tomorrow] processing applications."
One of the most complicated aspects of the Paycheck Protection Program is that businesses can use up to 25% of their federally guaranteed loans for rent, utilities, loan interest payments and the portion of employee healthcare insurance paid for by employers.
There is one caveat; all loan uses must eventually be approved by the Internal Revenue Service. If they aren't, however, businesses can take up to seven months before making interest payments on any portion of the PPP loans not allowed by the IRS.
The good news for small businesses is the interest is 1%.
The good news for lenders like Stockman Bank is the U.S. government will reimburse them 100 percent for the PPP loans, regardless of whether borrowers end up having to make interest payments on any amounts not approved by the IRS.
Kierstead of the Sidney Herald asked if the PPP loans require businesses to use at least 75% of approved funding for employee payrolls.
Both bank executives answered, "Yes." They reiterated that Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses make payrolls. The program is not intended to assist businesses with laying people off, and then using the funds for other purposes.
"That was written in black and white," said Molden. "No more than 25 percent can be used for those specific non-payroll expenses."
Kallevig recommended business owners keep their loan applications as simple as possible to help expedite approval.
"I should mention these loans do not require any kind of collateral," Kallevig said. "If you are an entity, you are not required to personally guarantee the loan."
Noting that the first round of PPP loans took a maximum of 10 days to approve, process and fully fund, Kallevig said the average loan-approval time was closer to 2–5 days.
"This is a great program and a lot of our businesses have taken advantage of it," the bank president said. "For some of them, it's the only reason they can stay in business."