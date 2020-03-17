In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stockman Bank has implemented a plan to ensure continued access to banking services, along with assistance to customers financially impacted by COVID-19.
“Over the past few weeks, we have all become part of an unprecedented world health crisis,” said Bill Coffee, Stockman CEO. “As schools, universities and local businesses temporarily close, community and sporting events canceled and people stay home to self quarantine, care for loved ones or even themselves should they become ill, we recognize the stress and anxiety this causes for Montanans who still have bills to pay. As Montana’s community bank we are making accommodations to help reduce this stress and protect customers’ credit.”
Until we get through the pandemic, Coffee said Stockman is offering to defer loan payments that are due. Then, post crisis, the bank will restructure debt for borrowers as necessary. Stockman will also work with commercial and Ag customers directly impacted by this crisis on a case-by-case basis.
For now, all of Stockman’s banking locations across the state remain open under current operating hours. Any changes to these hours will be communicated on the bank’s website, stockmanbank.com.
Coffee reminds customers they can also access their accounts 24/7 through online and mobile banking, 24 Hour Telebank phone banking and at any of Stockman’s 133 surcharge-free ATMs throughout Montana. If you are not signed up for online and mobile banking, he encourages you to do so.