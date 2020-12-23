HELENA - The Montana Office of Public Instruction awaits President Trump’s signature of the economic stimulus package Congress passed Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bill intends to distribute relief funds to small businesses, individuals, and education, including K-12 schools.
“Despite the major impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Montana, our teachers and families continue to overcome the challenges and ensure our students receive a high-quality education. I continue to collaborate with school and local leaders to seek pathways that will ensure every student’s needs are met,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “As we engage Montana parents and teachers, it is imperative that they be given every tool available to ensure student success.”
The new congressional package is said to provide over $900 billion in economic relief with $54.3 billion estimated for the nation’s K-12 public schools. This is nearly four times the amount disbursed nationally to K-12 public schools through the CARES ACT passed in March. Montana may receive approximately $160 million compared to the $41 million that the Office of Public Instruction distributed in June. These new funds are expected to be allocated through the same Title 1 formula designed to meet economically disadvantaged students’ needs. Additional funds will go to higher education and broadband access that includes dedicated enhancement of education connectivity for distance learning. The Office of Public Instruction will send updates as new information and guidance is released.