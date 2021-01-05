HELENA — Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education announcing Montana will receive $170,099,465 from the December 2020 congressional funding bill that included Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER II). This new COVID relief funding is four times more than the $41,295,230 allocated for Montana schools in May 2020 through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I quickly worked last spring to make the original relief funding accessible to our local schools as they faced unprecedented safety needs,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “These new funds will address and mitigate any learning loss that our students may have experienced. I have continually reached out to Montanans as we collectively seek ways to support our teachers, parents, and students in maintaining a safe, high-quality learning environment.”
The Office of Public Instruction will allocate the new ESSER II funds consistent with the the original ESSER funds through the Title I formula that supports economically disadvantaged students. Montana will receive additional details of terms and conditions within the next three days.
Additional information can be found on the OPI’s COVID-19 webpage, online at http://opi.mt.gov/Re-opening-Schools.