Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams told Montanans Thursday afternoon that he is so confident in the safety of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that he plans to get vaccinated on national television as soon as he’s told that he can do so.
“I am confident it is safe,” he said. “It will help us in this pandemic.”
Montana is set to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next week. The state will be getting 9,750 doses in its first shipment, all of which have been designated to large hospitals in metropolitan areas because of the requirement for ultra-specialized cold storage. That capability is generally lacking in rural areas.
A federal committee met the same day as Adam’s appearance in Montana, to consider safety data for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, and decided it would allow an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.
Meanwhile, a different mRNA vaccine from Moderna is about one week behind Pfzier’s. That one is expected to ship 18,000 doses about one week later, Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday afternoon, with another 11,000 Pfizer doses planned not long after that.
Adams acknowledged there are many questions about both vaccines due to the unprecedented speed with which they have been developed. Typically, vaccine development takes years, not months. There has been widespread concern the process has been too rushed.
“We have not cut a single safety corner,” Adams said. “We achieved efficiency by getting rid of bureaucratic delays. It would sit on a desk sometimes six months. We expedited the review of the stages so we can move the process more quickly.”
The government has also invested hundreds of millions into manufacturing multiple vaccines knowing that one or more might not receive authorization after all.
“That allows us to more quickly deploy the vaccines that do make it across the finish line,” Adams said.
As a result of that, Adams said the nation now has more than one vaccine that he is confident in recommending.
“We would have been happy with a vaccine that is 50, 60 percent effective,” he added. “These are over 90 percent effective. We truly have the power to drive (COVID-19) into the ground.”
However, a safe vaccine will not necessarily lessen the need to observe guidelines from the CDC to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve hospital capacity.
“You know the calvary is coming,” Adams said. “But that doesn’t mean open up the gates and lay down and let them attack you. You have to continue to do your part.”
Adams also acknowledged that guidelines have changed during the pandemic, which led to some confusion, but pleaded with Montanas to wear one.
“Beginning back in February and March, we did not know the number of people who would be spreading this virus asymptomatically,” he said. “Put another way, if the governor and I, if one of us had a cold, you’d know it. We’d have watery eyes, a runny nose, a cough, and we’d look bad. So we’d know to stay away from one another and to stay home.”
But COVID-19 is not a typical respiratory virus. it's risk is unevenly applied. Some who are older or have underlying conditions could face death. Others have such a mild infection, they don’t even know they have it at all. In fact, as many as 50 percent of the people spreading the virus have no symptoms at all. They look and feel fine.
“Though the virus is small, the droplets that transmit the virus that come out of our mouth and nose when we speak, sing, yell and sneeze, are large enough to be captured by most face coverings,” Adams said. “So that is why we now recommend everyone wear a face covering when you are out around people outside your household. Because if you block these droplets, it can decrease the chances of spreading the virus to others.”
Data from communities that have had high levels of compliance with mask wearing do show substantially lower levels of infection, Adams added.
“The science is clear that masks work to limit the spread of the disease,” he said. “(Mask-wearing communities) had smaller surges for shorter periods of time.”
There is also no legitimate harm that can come from wearing a mask, he added.
“Some are worried about carbon dioxide and rebreathing that,” he said, adding he hesitates to repeat such falsehoods, but wants to clear up misinformation. “I am an anesthesiologist. I have worn a mask for most hours of the day for most of my adult life. If that was a real danger, you’d have millions of brain-damaged surgeons and nurses all across the globe. It is just factually incorrect to think that you are going to rebreathe a significant amount of carbon dioxide by wearing a mask.”
Wearing a mask has clear benefits, including economic benefits, and very few downsides, Adams added.
“By wearing a mask voluntarily, you shorten the amount of time that businesses and restaurants are closed and you hasten the time it takes for us to get back to a greater sense of normal,” he said, adding that it also shows concern and care for those around us and will help alleviate strain on hospitals.
“Multiple hospitals report being at 100 percent capacity,” Adams said. “That means even if you aren’t scared of the virus, you still may not be able to get a hospital bed if you have a heart attack. You may not be able to get a hospital bed if you are in labor, or if you get into a car accident, because there might not be a bed available.”
In the beginning of the pandemic, health care facilities could rely on help from other regions. But with all regions being hit at once, that is no longer possible.
“So wear a mask for your health care workers,” Adams said. “Wear a mask to protect those who are out there fighting to protect you. Because you may need care for something besides COVID, and, if you don’t wear a mask, you may not be able to get that care.”