A survey of apparent cycling enthusiasts found Montana to be the number one state among people who rode their bikes during the coronavirus outbreak.
It makes sense that some people in Big Sky country opted to ride their bikes during the recent COVID-19 outbreak. After all, cycling — alone, on the open road or along trails — sure beats self-isolating at home.
The somewhat unsophisticated survey, reportedly based on "geotagged" Twitter metadata, lists Montana as the top state for people who found cycling to be a safe endeavor during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Twitter Ranking
Top 10 Cycling States During COVID-19:
1. Montana
2. Colorado
3. Minnesota
4. Vermont
5. Rhode Island
6. Washington
7. Massachusetts
8. Oregon
9. Wyoming
10. New Mexico