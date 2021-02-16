Richland County Health Department is changing its COVID-19 quarantine guidance. Those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may now be eligible to skip the quarantine requirement if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This change aligns the county's guidance with the CDC's own updated guidance on this issue.
Here’s what you need to know about this new guidance:
• Risks of COVID-19 transmission from a vaccinated person to an unvaccinated person are still uncertain. But in most cases, symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission are thought to play a much greater role than asymptomatic transmission. Vaccination appears to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
• Societal benefits, meanwhile, may outweigh the potential, but still unknown risk, of transmission from a vaccinated person, as well as help facilitate the direction of public health resources to those at greatest risk of transmitting COVID-19 to others.
• To skip quarantine requirements, three factors must be met. The person must have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. And they must be within the period between two weeks to three months after the second dose was received. They also must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 after the exposure.
• Vaccinated inpatients and residents in healthcare settings, however, should continue to quarantine after exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution, until more is known about vaccine effectiveness in this population.
• To date, more than 46,000 Montanans have been fully vaccinated and 120,000 have received a first dose.
• The new guidance does not lift recommendations to continue to practice social distance and wear a mask whenever social distance is difficult to maintain. CDC health experts are studying the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in real-world settings to determine whether it is safe to lift its mask recommendation.