What does it take for businesses to stay afloat during these turbulent times? Will the measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic help your local favorite mom and pop shops survive?
A Sidney Herald representative spoke with several local business owners to find out.
Original Directive
On March 24, Gov. Steve Bullock’s Directive closed “certain on-premises dining and beverage businesses while expanding and encouraging delivery, takeout, and drive-up options through April 10.” This Directive was extended through April 24 and then again through May 4, sending many local businesses into a financial tailspin.
Phase 1 of the Governor’s Directive not only limited normal operating capacity to 50% but also limited the number of people to six per table and required establishments to provide for 6 feet of physical distancing between groups and or tables. Sitting or standing at bars or counters was prohibited. Self-service buffets were closed and drink refills were not allowed. Operational gaming machines had to be separated by 7 feet, center to center.
These limitations made it difficult for many local restaurants and small businesses to remain operational without laying off employees.
Greg Qunell, manager of Sunny’s Family Restaurant in Sidney, said: “Owner Annisa Gillespie, was basically a one-man show and did everything herself. All employees were laid off. We added delivery with the new Directive and her family helped with that, but delivery will be discontinued when Phase two begins.”
When Brian Renville, owner of Double Barrel Saloon in Fairview, was asked how his business is doing now that establishments are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, Renville responded, “It’s quite a bit slower. The damage has been done and it is hard to dig out of that. It puts a thought in peoples’ head[s]. We cannot have music because we have to keep people apart and we wouldn’t be able to make enough money to have entertainment when operating at 50% capacity.”
Renville continued, “People are scared, and you can’t blame them for that.”
Rian Nelson, owner of Big Sky Bakery & Coffeehouse, had only been in business for a couple of months prior to the original Directive being put into place.
“Business is starting to pick back up. I have seen people I have not seen in a while, but a lot of people are not staying,” said Nelson. “I am still limited to groups of six, so much of my seating area is closed. I’m hoping it’ll be better after June 1st, when more restrictions are lifted.”
Essential businesses like High Caliber Sports in Sidney were not as severely affected. Their business is deemed essential due to the fact they sell firearms, which are needed for safety and security.
High Caliber Sports owner Sherry Hecker said, “Prior to the original Directive, firearm and ammo sales increased. After the Directive was issued, firearm sales went down, and we saw a big increase in sales of fishing supplies. However, business has slowed down quite a bit since some things have opened up and people are able to get out and do more things.”
Beginning June 1st, under Phase 2 restaurant capacity was permitted to increase to 75% of normal operating capacity and tables were limited to 10 people per table. Establishments must continue to provide for physical distancing between groups and/or tables, but restaurants may increase capacity.
Extra PrecautionsRichland County restaurants and small businesses are taking extra precautions to protect their employees and customers.
Sunny’s Family Restaurant is taking employees’ temperatures prior to the start of their shifts. Sunny’s is providing gloves for servers to wear, cleaning and sanitizing commonly touched items every hour: light switches, pens, etc. Sunny’s also has masks available for servers to wear if a customer requests it.
“We understand our customers concerns,” stated Qunell. “If there is anything we can do to make you more comfortable, please let us know. We are here to serve you.”
Renville, from the Double Barrel in Fairview, stated: “We are following every Directive. We spaced things out, have sanitizing stations, gloves and masks for employees and we’re constantly cleaning and sanitizing.”
Nelson, from Big Sky Bakery & Coffeehouse, noted she has hand sanitizer by the cash register. “We empty the cash out of the cash register two to three times per day and sanitize it. We wash our hands more frequently and we wash the counter off between every customer. We’re also doing a second sanitization to tables between customers and washing down all of the chairs.”
All of the business owners quoted for this article expressed gratitude to their customers and the Richland County community for supporting local businesses.
“The community is definitely fighting for us,” stated Renville. “We see it and we appreciate every bit of it.”