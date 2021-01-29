Two more people have died from COVID-related illness, according to the Richland County Health Department.
“The Health Department is announcing the deaths of two gentlemen from Richland County”, said Brittney Petersen, Administrator. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of these two men, both in their 70’s, from COVID-related illness. Our thoughts are with their families.”
BY THE NUMBERS
New COVID cases
14 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
15 released from isolation
1116 total Richland County cases
1085 recoveries
16 active cases
15 deaths
769 Richland County doses of vaccine
605 with one dose
164 with both doses
91.7 doses per 1,000
8,382 left to vaccinate
99,248 total doses of vaccine
24,519 Montanans fully vaccinated
1538 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 21,919 tests
93,246 total Montana cases of COVID-19
88,291 recoveries
3,728 active cases
4,217 total hospitalizations
103 active hospitalizations
1,227 Montana deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Jan. 29
Case 1116: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1115: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a
positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1114: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1113: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was asymptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Jan. 28
Case 1112: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1111: A female in her 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Jan. 27
Case 1110: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1109: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Jan. 26
Case 1108: A male in his 50’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1107: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1106: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1105: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1104: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1103: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.