Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update
Beginning at noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Town of Fairview will be taking steps in order to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.
The Town of Fairview is taking these steps for the following reasons:
1. To protect the overall health of our community.
2. To protect the health of our employees, law enforcement; as well as clean water, sanitary sewer, garbage pickup, and street maintenance.
3. To help slow the spread and flatten the infection curve so our healthcare services do not become overwhelmed. All large events (greater than 10 people) scheduled in Town facilities are cancelled for the next 8 weeks. The following Town offices will be closed to the public beginning at noon on March 18, 2020 for a period of 8 weeks:
Town Hall, Police Department, and Public Works Department (318 S. Central Ave). Call (406) 742-5616 to speak with a staff member.
Utility payments will be accepted and processed promptly from the drop box located near the main entrance of Town Hall. All shut-offs for non-payment are suspended for 8 weeks.
Any Town staff may be contacted by utilizing normal phone numbers:
Town Hall: 406-742-5616 | Public Works Department: 406-742-5626 | Police Department: 406-742-5531 | Police Dispatch: 406-433-2919 | City Court: 406-742-5962 | In case of emergency, dial 911.
The next regular Town Council meeting is scheduled for April 8, 2020. Plans are currently to hold the meeting as usual, but we are continuing to monitor and assess the situation, including the option of holding the meeting by remote means if necessary.
All town services remain fully staffed and operational during this time. These measures are being enacted to protect the health of staff and ensure the continuity of essential services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are asking that everyone continue to do their part. Hand washing, social distancing, and covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough and sneeze are essential to stopping or slowing the spread.
At this time, it is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that we all avoid crowds or gatherings with more than 10 people.
Please continue to be vigilant in your precautions and diligent in looking after those that are at higher risk. There is no need to panic or hoard supplies such as toilet paper, Kleenex, cleaning supplies or bleach. We will get through this together with patience and compassion for everyone.
Please continue to utilize reliable sources of information such as the CDC, state, county, and local governments to stay informed of changes.
For reliable and current information also visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Mayor Brian Bieber and the Fairview Town Council