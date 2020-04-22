Rulemaking for the $19 billion in ag assistance for producers affected by COVID-19 will be expedited by the USDA.
The plan will provide $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers, including an expected $9.6 billion for the livestock industry.
The breakdown of that $9.6 billion is:
• $5.1 billion for cattle
• $2.9 billion for dairy
• $1.6 billion for hogs
There’s also $3.9 billion for row crops, $2.1 billion for specialty crops, and $500 million for other crops.
Producers are going to receive a single payment determined by using two calculations. The first will be 85 percent of price losses from Jan. 1 to April 15. The second part of the payment will be 30 percent of expected losses from April 15 through the next two quarters.
To qualify, commodity loss must have experienced at least a 5 percent drop in price from January to April.
Payment limits will be $125,000 per commodity, or $250,000 per individual or entity.
Signup for the program will begin in May. The goal is to get checks out by the end of May or early June.
The funding is part of a $25 billion appropriation authorized under the CARES Act.
The funding includes $14 billion to replenish the CCC, which will be available in July to assist farmers and ranchers. It also included $3 billion to purchase agricultural products such as dairy, meat and produce, to provide food for those in need.
Congress also recently passed a fourth round of COVID-19 stimulus. The legislation includes language ensuring farmers and ranchers are eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Emergency EIDL grants.
Sen. John Hoeven has been soliciting input from agricultural producers about the agricultural aid and how it should be distributed.
“Our farmers and ranchers need immediate assistance, which is why we’ve worked with the administration to advance these programs quickly and in a way that’s fair, after securing the emergency funding in the CARES Act,” he said in a media statement. “USDA expects to finalize details of the food assistance program soon, making today’s discussion timely. The input gathered today is an important step in our ongoing efforts to support our agriculture producers through these challenging times.”