Interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine is soaring in Richland County, and that has prompted the Richland County Health Center to team up with the Sidney Health Center to put on a larger vaccination clinic.
“We are overwhelmed by the response from the community regarding the desire to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Brittney Peterson told the Sidney Herald in an email. “(We) are pleased with the high interest in the vaccine, and believe we are on the right track to protecting our community from COVID-19)
Richland County started its COVID0-19 vaccination program with a soft rollout in Phase 1A of frontline healthcare workers. That was in keeping with the state’s overall vaccination plan. The county has now shifted, per state guidance, to the next phase, which targets those most at risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Phase 1B is for anyone over 70 or anyone 18 to 69 with an underlying condition, as well as anyone in a population group such as Native Americans, who appear to have higher COVID-19 risk according to CDC data.
Stephanie Ler, with Richland County Health Department, told the Sidney Herald the department had hoped interest in the vaccine would be strong, but were surprised at just how strong it turned out to be.
As their small clinics filled to overflowing, they quickly realized they needed to expand the effort.
“RCHD partnered with Sidney Health Center to move up all of our scheduled appointments from January to March into one 200-dose larger clinic,” Peterson said in her email.
With their combined efforts, RHCD and SHC have so far vaccinated 200 community members in Phase 1B with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They are continuing to schedule in-office clinics, and looking to host additional larger clinics. All contingent, of course, on available vaccine.
“What the public should know right now is that we hear you!” Peterson said. “We hear the need for vaccine in our community, and we are doing our best to accommodate. We only receive 100 doses of vaccine from the state per week, so we are planning our clinics according to vaccine capacity.”
Richland County Health Department has also activated its surge plan, to call on staff in other program areas during vaccination clinics.
“(We) have found wonderful volunteer nurses to help administer the vaccine,” Peterson said in her email.
Names and phone numbers of those in Phase 1B who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are being taken down and added to a list. People will be called in order of that list as vaccine appointments become available. To be added to the list, call the health department at 406-433-2207.
“Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to call people who have left messages for appointments,” Peterson said. “If you have left us a message or asked to be placed on our list, we have secured your spot, and we will contact you when we have an appointment to offer.”
Richland County is receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second dose 28 days later to work optimally. Moderna was the second of two companies receiving an emergency authorization from the FDA for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both vaccines are based on new mRNA technology, and had to pass through clinical trials to get the authorization. The companies musts also continue to collect safety data on the vaccines and report any adverse reactions.
A third company, Johnson and Johnson, is working on a more traditional vaccine. It is expected to get emergency use authorization within the next two weeks, assuming its clinical trial data looks good for both safety and effectiveness.