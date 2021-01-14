Richland County is one of 11 communities in Montana that will be moving to the next phase in the state’s vaccination plan, Phase 1B, which targets anyone over age 70 and anyone 16 to 69 who face greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19 due either because of an underlying condition or because they are in a high-risk population group such as Native Americans.
The move by Richland County and 10 other Montana communities to Phase 1B marks a significant milestone in Montana’s response to the pandemic, Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Wednesday, and should allow the state to begin a return to normalcy more quickly, by vaccinating those most likely to suffer ill effects from the virus.
Already, 30,000 Montanans have received a dose of COVID-19, Gianforte said, and the state is on target to complete its Phase 1A vaccination of health care workers and long-term care residents by the end of the month.
The state expects to receive 6,400 more doses this week from Moderna and next week will get 13,500 more first doses from Moderna and Pfizer, as well as 20,000 second doses, and will continue to vaccinate people in order of the state’s listed priority list.
Richland County will be providing the Moderna vaccine, which is approved only for those age 18 and older. It will require two doses, spaced 28 days apart.
The state's vaccination plan lists particular underlying conditions for Phase 1B, but Richland County's plan is to provide vaccines to anyone with any underlying condition that puts someone at greater risk.
Among the conditions that Montana has listed as an underlying condition are chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised states, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, Type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus.
This list isn't all encompassing, though. And Gianforte said Wednesday doctors can add to it as they deem necessary.
Appointments will be available to anyone in the Phase 1B group starting Tuesday, Jan. 26 from Richland County Health Department. To schedule an appointment, call 406-433-2207. For questions call 406-433-6947.
Insurance will be billed an administrative fee of $35 per dose. If your insurance won’t cover the fee, however, you will not be sent a bill.
Moderna’s vaccine comes in 10-dose vials that must be used within six hours of opening. Individuals must therefore arrive on time, to help ensure no vaccines are wasted. If a cancellation is unavoidable, provide as much notice as possible to the clinic.
Anyone more than 10 minutes late will have to reschedule.
Appointments will last between 30 to 45 minutes, providing at least 15 to 30 minutes monitoring time for signs of an allergic reaction.
What about allergic reactions?
Some people have had allergic reactions to these mRNA-based vaccines. This is a known complication, and the Health Department is prepared for this possibility. They have epinephrine and oxygen on hand for any client showing any sign of allergic reaction.
After vaccination, you will also be given a mobile phone application called v-safe that will allow you to report any problems or adverse reactions from the vaccine to the drug manufacturer and to the FDA. It is part of the vaccine maker’s continued responsibilities under its emergency use authorization to continue tracking safety data on the vaccine. You can also report any adverse reactions to the Health Department by calling 406-433-2207.
What about masks and social distancing?
Those getting the vaccine should still plan to continue social distancing or wearing a mask when that is not possible, until there is enough evidence to show that it is safe to remove such precautions.
What if I already had COVID?
It is still recommended that you get the vaccine, as immunity wanes after 90 days. By contrast, some evidence suggests immunity from the vaccine could last a year. If you currently have COVID-19, you must isolate until no longer infectious and cannot take the shot until then.
Richland County’s vaccination plan mirrors guidance provided by Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The plans were reviewed by the Richland County Board of Health on Jan. 12. They are subject to change.