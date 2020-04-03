Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued an order on March 30, 2020 requiring those travelling to Montana from another state or country to self-quarantine for 14 days. With the turn of the seasons, this has implications for local folks returning from their winter homes in the South.
The March 30 order applies to people who come to stay in Montana for any period of time for non-work related purposes, which includes those fondly referred to as “snowbirds.” They are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. The intent of the order is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one state to another by sheltering in place for the incubation period of the virus.
Self-quarantine means you stay home and avoid contact with others that do not live with you; limit trips out in public; and monitor your health, watching for the development of a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
People who are returning to Montana should prepare for quarantine before they arrive back in the state by shopping for groceries and necessary supplies — like medication refills — prior to leaving.
Travelers should also plan their route home to Montana to avoid contact with others as much as possible. This may mean staying in motels with outdoor access, and packing food and snacks rather than stopping to eat.
The intent of the governor’s order and these public health recommendations is to protect those people returning home to Montana, as well as those currently living in Montana.
If you have questions about COVID-19, call the Richland County Health Department’s Information Line at 406-433-6947.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is public information officer for Richland County Health Department.