The change in the North Dakota risk-level assessment for Williams County (now classified as a high-risk orange designation) affects threat levels for the WSC campus.
As of 10-15-2020, the campus [COVID-19] threat is designated as Level 3, or moderate risk. The guidelines for Level 3 operations at WSC, combined with ND Smart Restart guidelines, are as follows:
• Student Life, Community, and Campus events held on campus are limited to an absolute maximum of 50 persons, with contact restrictions and mask requirements.
• No fans are allowed at campus athletic events such as practices, scrimmages, and games/contests scheduled on the WSC campus, the Raymond Center, or the fairgrounds.
• Seating in the Teton Grill is limited to 75% of capacity or a maximum of 50 persons, with “grab and go” meals available.
• Temperature screening for individuals in high-risk environments is available (in the athletic department and residence halls).
• Daily self-assessment based on the CDC COVID-19 symptom checklist is highly encouraged.
• Individuals in high-risk environments should participate in weekly static testing events held every Monday on the WSC campus.
• Face covering is required in common areas and classrooms where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
• All faculty, staff, and students [must] wear a cloth or disposable mask.
• Influenza vaccinations are available every Friday through November 6 in the Art Wood Building on the WSC campus.
Because of your efforts so far in maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and practicing good hand hygiene, active case totals among students, faculty, and staff remain lower on the WSC campus than in surrounding areas.
Managing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the number of active cases on campus continues to be the key to maintaining normal operations throughout the fall semester. We all have a part to play in keeping the WSC campus community healthy and safe.
John Miller is president of Williston State College.