Richland County students attending Williston State College in the fall will be glad to know classes are still on, with some changes to policies related to COVID-19.
John Miller, president of Williston State College, announced in a statement July 24 the college will resume on-campus education and activities for Fall 2020 starting August 24.
Williston State College will require face coverings in all classrooms, common areas, gatherings and office spaces, except where social distancing of six feet or more is possible.
Students are asked to self-monitor, and if they have symptoms or feel ill, they are asked to not come to campus.
Miller’s statement told students to social distance, both on and off campus. In addition, he stated the school requires face coverings when social distancing is not possible. If possible, Miller asked that students schedule campus appointments and visits ahead of time.
On top of that, Miller said students should practice good hygiene, washing their hands often and using hand sanitizer, which is available in campus locations.
As the school starts to open back up, Miller said students can expect a few things to happen.
A face-to-face registration event will take place on campus August 6, where students can register for classes, get advising and discuss financial aid and other services. Students must contact the school to sign up for the event, according to the release.
Dormitory move-in activities are scheduled for the week of August 17–21. A week of welcome activities for all students will take place August 24–28, and the first practice sessions for all athletic teams will start soon too. The “live” opening of school and classes will start August 24.
Miller said that for the past two months, Williston State College administration, faculty and staff worked on a COVID-19 restart plan to manage preparation of campus and guide operations for the beginning of the fall semester.
He said the school they did this in support of and in accordance with North Dakota’s “smart restart” return to general operations.