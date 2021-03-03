Montana will expand its Phase 1B vaccination phase to include those age 60 and older as well as those age 15 to 59 in a high-risk group, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday afternoon.
“With this expansion we are prioritizing population groups that are 90 percent of Montana’s total deaths,” Gianforte said. “Through this thoughtful data-driven common sense approach, we will continue to minimize deaths from this virus.”
The expansion comes as a third company received emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Gianforte said 8,700 doses of Johnson and Johnson’s more traditionally developed vaccine will be arriving in Montana late this week or early next.
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has a couple of advantages, particularly for a large state like Montana that is spread out and has a lot of small, rural communities. It does not require the ultracold storage that Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require, and, since it came along a little bit later, it was tested against some fo the COVID-19 variants that have recently begun to circulate.
The efficacy data is very good for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Major General Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General said.
“You get 100 percent death protection from Johnson and Johnson as well,” he said. “Our recommendation is to take the vaccine that is offered.”
Montana is making good progress on vaccinating its most vulnerable citizens, Gianforte said. Most of its jurisdictions are at least 50 percent through the estimated Phase 1B population in their communities, and 14 of 52 jurisdictions are more than 75 percent of the way through.
“As we have been getting shots in arms, hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline, and so are positive cases,” Gianforte said. “Our efforts to protect the most vulnerable are working.”
Gianforte urged people to help neighbors who may not have Internet or may not be Internet savvy to help neighbors get signed up for vaccinations at covidvaccine.mt.gov.
“We will get through this together, neighbor helping neighbor,” he said. “I am encouraging all Montanans to get a vaccine as soon as they are able. And when my name is called I’m going to get one. It is one step closer to a normal life.”
Montana is still ranked 44th in per capita vaccination allocations by the federal government, Gianforte said, but the continued incremental increase in production by vaccine manufacturers will allow the state to expand its Phase 1B to include those 60 and older without delaying subsequent phases of the vaccination plan, which includes essential workers.
He praised Montanans for their patience as the state awaits more federal supply, and promised he would not stop pressing for more vaccines until everyone who wants a shot is able to get it.
“I wish everyone could get it today who wants it,” he added. “But supplies are still very limited. The best we can do is prioritize those most at risk for death from the virus, and that is what our Phase 1A and 1B do.”