The total confirmed number of worldwide COVID-19 cases has surpassed 2 million, Johns Hopkins University is reporting. The Maryland-based university, which tracks COVID-19 data, reported — as of 2 p.m. (EST) — the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 2,008,850.
Johns Hopkins University's (JHU) COVID-19 Dashboard is becoming the de facto website for real-time results of coronavirus testing around the globe. JHU currently lists the United States of America as the nation with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases, at more than 600,000.
The U.S. is followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France, with the highest number of positive coronavirus cases.
JHU's dashboard also lists the number of COVID-19-related deaths. As of 2 p.m. (EST) on April 15, JHU claimed more than 129,000 deaths were attributed to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.
With more than 21,000 fatalities, Italy ranked highest in deaths resulting from COVID-19, according to JHU.
The university also ranks U.S. states in total number of COVID-19 tests. The top five states in terms of coronavirus testing, according to JHU, are:
1. New York
2. California
3. Florida
4. Texas
5. New Jersey
The good news for the United States, according to JHU, is the coronavirus curve appears to be flattening throughout much of the nation, meaning fewer total cases are being reported today than yesterday in the U.S. as a whole.
For more COVID-19 data and links to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) website, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and prevention, and Johns Hopkins University visit COVID-19 by the Numbers.