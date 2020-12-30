Health officials with the Centers for Disease Control are monitoring a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 first documented in the United Kingdom, which is highly prevalent in London and southeast England.
The variant has been predicted to potentially be more rapidly transmissible than other circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2, and scientists are working to learn more about it to better understand it and whether currently authorized vaccines will still protect people against COVID-19.
At this time, the CDC does not have any data indicating that the new variant causes more severe illness or increases risk of death, but this information is in a state of flux and rapidly emerging.
Here are some more answers to questions about this new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, based on information available from the Centers for Disease Control.
What is the specific variant?
It is a mutation in the spike protein at position 501, where the amino acid asparagine (N) has been replaced with tyrosine (Y). The shorthand for this is N501Y, sometimes noted as S;N501Y to specify that it is in the spike protein. This variant includes many other mutations, including a double deletion at positions 69 and 70. Prior work on N501Y variants indicates they may bind more tightly to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors.
Why did this variant arise in the UK?
That is not known. Viral variants come and go, often disappearing altogether. That may happen here. It also could be, however, that it is emerging because it’s better fit to spread in humans. The rapid shift from being relatively rare to common is why scientists in the UK became concerned about it, and are evaluating its characteristics and the illness it causes more closely.
Have we seen this variant in the United States?
It has been confirmed in an individual in Colorado with no known travel. Ongoing travel between the United States and the United Kingdom obviously make the emergence of this strain in America more likely.
Are there other mutations?
SARS-CoV-2 acquires at least one new mutation in its genome about every two weeks. Most are silent, meaning they do not cause a change in the structure of the proteins they encode. Others may change an amino acid, but so far none have affected the protein’s funciton.
Will this affect the ability of diagnostic tests to catch COVID-19?
Most of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, so a single mutation is not likely to cause false negatives for the PCR test.
Will the COVID-19 vaccines still be effective against this new strain?
The vaccines the FDA has given emergency use authorization to are “polyclonal” which means they produce antibodies that target several parts of the spike protein. It would take multiple mutations on the spike protein to evade the immunity induced by the vaccines or by natural infections.
What about the variant in South Africa?
This strain also has an N501Y mutation, but emerged independently of the UK strain and is not related to it.
How is CDC tracking emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2?
In November, CDC launched a national surveillance program to increase the number of viruses getting characterized. A national coalition of more than 160 institutions ranging from academic centers to industry and public health agencies has participated in sequencing the genomes of 51,000 SARS-COV-2 infections. Worldwide, 275,000 such sequences have been completed, the majority of them in the UK, which has 125,000 completed. The U.S. surveillance program will expand significantly in January. At that time, each state is to begin sending CDC at least 10 samples biweekly for sequencing and further characterization. CDC will also actively seek samples of interest, including from animal infections and, if any, vaccine-breakthrough infections.