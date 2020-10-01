Jenna Phillips, LCPC, is a Licensed Clinical Practicing Counselor located in Sidney, Montana.
She is now accepting new patients for in-person (subject to change due to COVID-19) and video telehealth therapy. Phillips is experienced in providing a variety of therapies for adults with life and/or emotional concerns.
“My goal is to bring awareness and support to those who are struggling, especially during such a challenging time surrounding COVID-19”, she said.
Phillips specializes in trauma-informed care (abuse, death, assault, any traumatic events), interpersonal violence, women’s issues, LGBTQ and mindfulness. She works best with clients who are ready for something to change.
“Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!” she said.
Phillips encourages people to visit her website and learn more about services offered.
“It is important for the counseling relationship to be a good fit. Potential new patients will be able to see if I am able to meet their needs” she said.
Those who are interested in services can book a FREE 15-minute phone consultation from her website or can call her office directly. Counseling services are by appointment only.
Her website is jennaphillipsllc.com, and her office phone number is 406-480-4984. Phillips’ email address is jenna.phillipsllc@gmail.com.